Alida Tyler

July 24, 1933 - June 20, 2019

Monterey

Alida, a valued friend to many and longtime Monterey resident passed away on June 20, 2019 after a courageous two year battle with cancer.

She was born in Fargo, North Dakota in 1933. Alida enjoyed her lifelong worldwide including all corners of the U.S. She resided in Seattle and several other cities and after visiting the Monterey Peninsula she knew this was where she wanted to live, and did so for over 50 years.

Alida worked for and eventually retired from California-American Water Co. She also helped manage a well-known prominent Cannery Row gift shop for over 35 years where tourists and locals benefited from her warm, friendly personality and detailed knowledge of the peninsula and the surrounding areas. Meeting people, traveling and experiencing different cultures were Alida's primary passion.

Alida was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and former husband. She will be dearly missed by her many friends, especially Jean Reynolds, Dee Thomas, Vicki McKee, Vince Di Franco, Ted and Carolyn Blocker and Barnie Russo.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





