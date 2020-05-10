Andrew Edmond SpranzaAugust 15, 1941 - April 21, 2020Formerly of MontereyAndrew Spranza, 77, of Farmington, AR, died peacefully from Alzheimer's Disease on April 21, 2020. He was born August 15, 1941 in Trenton, New Jersey the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Droth Spranza. Andrew's lifelong passion was cars. Andrew owned his own shop, A. Spranza Motors for over 30 years. He bought and sold upper-end cars, raced and built all kinds of cars. He entered certain cars, such as ones entered into the Concours shows. Over the years, he won many blue ribbons. He loved his and Vicki's belonging to Viney Grove United Methodist Church and their membership in the Ozark Mercedes Car Club and also in the Fayetteville Rotary.Vicki will forever love and miss her wonderful husband. May God rest his soul.He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vicki; son, Anthony (Karna); sister, Loretta (Wayne) and grandchildren, Parker, Alexis and Khloe.Services will be held at Viney Grove United Methodist Church as well as at Church of the Forest once CV19 has passed. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home in AR. Service information will be provided at a later date.