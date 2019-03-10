Andrew "Andy" Kubica

May 2, 1923 ~ February 19, 2019

Salinas

Andrew "Andy" Kubica passed away on February 19, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born on May 2, 1923, on his family's dairy farm in Greenfield Center, near Saratoga Springs, New York. Andy was a Specialist (A) 2nd Class in the US Navy, serving in the Philippines in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Syracuse University in 1951.

Andy was recruited by the Air Force as part of their special propulsion systems. That began his career in the jet propulsion field, becoming an integral part of the space race. He worked on the X-1, X-2 and X-15 aircraft as well as tactical military rockets such as the Sidewinder, which was also used on the Budweiser Rocket Car in an attempt to break the sound barrier on land.

In 1962, Andy moved his family to Woodland Hills in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles where he worked for Rocketdyne on every major space project, from the Gemini, Mercury, and Apollo programs, to designing the navigational engines for the Space Shuttle. He was working on the International Space Station when he retired in 1986.

In his later years, Andy and his wife moved to Villa Serra/Sunrise Assisted Living in Salinas in 2010. For 63 years, he was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Sandy" Kubica, who passed away in 2017. He is survived by his five daughters: Kathy (Phil) Higerd, Judith Jackson, Susan (Callie Shively) Kubica M.D., Cheryl Kubica, and Jacquelyn Kubica-Aronoff; eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Andy's family is especially appreciative of the excellent care by the staff that facilitated our parents' independence at Villa Serra, the outstanding nursing care they received at Madonna Manor, and the amazing support of Virginia Castillo, Michelle Cardenas, and Martha and Jorge Del Valle from Dr. Kubica's office.

Visitation will be this Friday, March 15 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at The Paul Mortuary Chapel in Pacific Grove. Graveside services will take place at Monterey City Cemetery the following day, Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 am. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Andy's guest book and leave messages for his family.





View the online memorial for Andrew "Andy" Kubica Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary