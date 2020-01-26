|
Andrew Peter Esposito
February 5, 1928 - January 19, 2020
Monterey
Andrew Esposito was born and lived in Pittsburg, CA until he joined the Army and served in WWII - Mash Unit until 1947. He moved to Monterey and joined the crew of The American Rose for 11 years.
He fished in Alaska for the Alaskan Packers Association for 25 years and worked for Daniels & House Construction Company for 30 years.
Andrew married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, Rose Ann Aiello, on April 24,1950 at San Carlos Church. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2005. He was preceded in death of his son, Michael in 2003, parents, Michael and Lena, brothers John, Michael and Judo, sisters Mamie, Nancy, Caroline, and Rosemarie.
Andrew is survived by his daughter Carol Ann Fletcher (Bob Glaze) and his brothers Charles (Mamie) and Edward (Edna) and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at the Santa Rosalia Chapel and burial following at the San Carlos Cemetery.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 26, 2020