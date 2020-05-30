Angela CardinalliMarch 29, 1949 - April 22, 2020MontereyIt is with great sadness that the family of Angela Cardinalli announce her passing...Angela was born to Benny and Johanna LaSala. Her childhood was filled with lots of love, cousins, Aunt's, uncles and abundant holiday parties.Shortly after graduating from Monterey High School, she married John Cardinalli and became a loving mother to her three children. Some of her greatest passions in life were cooking for her friends and family, listening to Motown, dancing, and going on gambling trips. She was always the first to step forward to help those in need by organizing fundraisers and cooking with the Spaghetti Hill "Gang," She was known to have an open-door policy at her home, friends and family would often gather without notice. Her motto was "the more the merrier." All of those who knew Angela were always glad to see her because they knew they would be greeted with her warm smile, generous hug, and many kisses. There was no other place in the world Angela would rather be than at home feeding her family, with great food, fine wine, and lots of love!Her love for life was inspiring and will continue to live vicariously through her children, John, Kristin, and Vince (Sweeta). Along with her grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Kristin, Stevie, Mary, Grace, and Johnny. She is also survived by her three younger siblings, John (Debby), Mary (Paul), and Vince (Tammy), followed by their children (Angela's nieces and nephews) Jenny, Gina, Angela, Tiana, Vince, Claudia, Vince, and all those of Monterey who loved her.Condolences may be written to the family at