|
|
Angela Kirth
Monterey, CA
Angela Marie Kirth, 72, a life long resident of Monterey passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Angela was born July 25, 1947 in New Haven, CT.
Angela is survived by her son, Dave and Lucy Kirth, a granddaughter, Gabriella, all of Sacramento, and a brother, Vic Santora of Monterey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Lena Santora, and her brother, Phil "Junior" Santora.
Funeral Services will be held, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Santa Rosalia Chapel at the San Carlos Cemetery, 792 Fremont St., Monterey. Burial will follow services.
In lieu of flowers, contribututions in her memory may be made to .
View the online memorial for Angela Kirth
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 22, 2019