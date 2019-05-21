Ann Marshall

March 15, 1927 - May 16, 2019

Seaside

Ann Marshall passed away on May 16, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on March 15, 1927 to John and Grace Goulart, in her Aunt Maggie's house in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She loved swimming at Good Harbor Beach and sledding down the street where she grew up. Her father was a lobster fisherman and she would tell us how she got so sick of having to eat lobster all the time during the Depression. When she was ten, Ann and her family moved across the country to Monterey, traveling by Greyhound bus with the youngest member only six months old. Ann attended Oak Grove School, Walter Colton Junior High School and Monterey Union High School, a straight-A student. It was Ann's best friend Marion who introduced her brother Fred to Ann. They married and moved to Camp Gruber, Oklahoma where Fred was stationed in the Army.

When Fred was sent to Okinawa, Ann returned to Monterey. She worked at Oxnard Cannery during the sardine days and later was a secretary for the roofers union. Everyone would tell you that Ann was an excellent cook, and she would whip up breakfast in no time for the many family friends and neighbors who stopped in. Whenever we had rock crab for dinner, after everyone was done, she would sit by herself and crack and pick all the remaining crab so that we'd have crab sandwiches the next day. She enjoyed the daily walks with her sisters on the bike trail and at Laguna Grande Park. One of her favorite memories is being kissed on the cheek by John Wayne on his boat the Wild Goose. She was a pro at crossword puzzles and enjoyed the works of John Steinbeck, especially The Pearl. Ann's favorite foods were beets, dill pickles, and especially the squid and clam chowder from Old Fisherman's Grotto. She loved to laugh and had the most beautiful smile.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Fred Marshall, daughter Patty Ann Marshall, son Michael Marshall, grandson Robby, granddaughters Leslie and Jesse, brother John Goulart, and sister Marie Gleason. She is survived by her sons Fred Marshall and Steve Marshall of Seaside and John Marshall of Carmel Valley, brother Frank Goulart of Del Rey Oaks, and sisters Rita Lonero of Redding and Teresa Minshall (Ken) of Lake Havasu City, AZ. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren, and her cat Rosie, her companion.

We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Community Hospital Garden East and ICU, and Carmel Hills Care Center and Hospice of the Central Coast for the compassionate and excellent care that Ann received.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Bermudez Family, 475 Washington St, Monterey. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Moose Lodge, 555 Canyon del Rey Blvd, Del Rey Oaks, with scattering of ashes at a later date.

