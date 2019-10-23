Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
CCCVC
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Sunseri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann "Dolly" Sunseri


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann "Dolly" Sunseri Obituary
Ann "Dolly" Sunseri
May 16, 1927 - October 6, 2019
Monterey
So loved, so loving, Ann will always be remembered by her children: Maryann Schaupp Rousseau, Frank (MaryLee) Sunseri, grandchildren: John Edward (Jennifer Hirsh) Schaupp, Nicholas Schaupp, great grandchildren: Ariana Schaupp, Austin Schaupp, and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, brothers: Peter and Salvatore Lonero and parents: Charles and Mary Lonero. Memorial: 11-7-19, 3:30pm, CCCVC


View the online memorial for Ann "Dolly" Sunseri
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.