|
|
Ann "Dolly" Sunseri
May 16, 1927 - October 6, 2019
Monterey
So loved, so loving, Ann will always be remembered by her children: Maryann Schaupp Rousseau, Frank (MaryLee) Sunseri, grandchildren: John Edward (Jennifer Hirsh) Schaupp, Nicholas Schaupp, great grandchildren: Ariana Schaupp, Austin Schaupp, and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, brothers: Peter and Salvatore Lonero and parents: Charles and Mary Lonero. Memorial: 11-7-19, 3:30pm, CCCVC
View the online memorial for Ann "Dolly" Sunseri
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 23, 2019