Ann Talmadge Best
May 7, 1931 - January 3, 2020
Pacific Grove
Ann Best died peacefully in Pacific Grove on Jan 3, 2020. She was 87.
She worked as a Children's Librarian in Stockton, California. Her favorite duty was reading to the children each week. She loved traveling the world with her husband, Garnet Best, who died in 1995. They met at Stanford University in the early 1950's. Their marriage lasted 45 years and produced David Best, Laura LaPorte, and Gary Best.
Ann was a loyal friend who nurtured friendships over decades. She gave generously to the many things enjoyed: liberal politicians, The Monterey Aquarium (where she earned her 3000 hour pin), The Stockton Symphony, and charities that assisted less fortunate people.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Thomason, her three children, and three grandchildren: Kevin LaPorte, Kelsey Anderson-Kline, and Nicole Laporte. She was extremely fond of her caregiver Arlene Masters.
Services will be private. Memorial gifts can be made to Hospice or Planned Parenthood.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020