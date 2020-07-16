1/1
Anna P. Aiello
1933 - 2020
Anna P. Aiello
May 29, 1933 - June 6, 2020
Monterey
Anna P. Aiello went to be with the Lord at the age of 87 with family by her side. She was born in Marettimo, Sicily. She came to Monterey in 1946. After graduating from Monterey High School in 1953, she went to work for Pacific Bell at a job she enjoyed. She worked as a telephone operator and retired with distinction after 30 years. She married Joseph, the love of her life, in 1955. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She leaves behind her children, Jack (Angela), Matthew (Polly), Concetta, and Geri. Granddaughters Janey and Anna, and many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph and son Joseph Jr. She is deeply loved and will be missed by many. Words cannot express the wonderful person she was.
Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the San Carlos Cathedral. Burial to follow at San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey. Masks required.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
San Carlos Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
