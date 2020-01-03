|
|
Anne Eastham Lewis
August 21, 1936 - December 14, 2019
Carmel Valley
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Anne Eastham Lewis passed away at age 83 from progressive dementia. She is survived by her sister Margaret Tavener Eastham, her first husband John Richard Neff, her daughters Linda Neff Sunde and Pamela Lewis Thornton, her sons-in-law Doug Sunde and Tom Thornton, her son John Lewis, Jr., her nephews Thomas and David Dawkins, and her six grandchildren. Both her parents, son Steven Neff, and her second husband John M. Lewis predeceased her.
On August 21, 1936, Anne's parents Arthur Jackson Eastham and Elizabeth Wilkins Eastham of Houston celebrated their first child—a tall blond-headed, blue-eyed daughter.
Anne and younger sister Margaret embraced life in River Oaks, but longed for the family trips to their home in Galveston Bay to fish, crab, and explore the coast in the warm Texas sun. An athletic child, Anne and her doubles' partner Jill Kyle became the top girls' tennis team in the state of Texas! Anne graduated in 1954 from Lamar High School with honors and earned admission to Stanford University, where she majored in Spanish and joined the Texas, Ski, and Spirit Clubs.
In 1958, swept away by a tall, handsome Stanford engineer and football player named John Neff, Anne married. After college, while her husband pursued his naval career, she raised their two children Linda and Steven. Ultimately, they all settled in Atherton, California, where he began a career in Engineering. There, she volunteered with the Peninsula Volunteers and made many long-lasting friendships. Later, they moved as he took a position as a pilot with Pan Am airlines. After nine years of marriage, Anne moved with her two children to be closer to her parents in Houston, Texas.
A few years later, it was there her friends introduced her to a handsome cardiologist with a great sense of humor and two children of his own Pam and John. The families combined a year later, much to the delight of their children!
Anne fondly remembered the simple joys of the country life in Round Top, Texas, where they spent most weekends, raising Black Angus and beautiful Quarter horses. Weeks were filled with raising the four children, which proved to be a full- time job. Anne continued to volunteer, this time, with the Junior League, which she found to be very enriching too.
Years later, Anne returned to Atherton, California. After having raised her children, she obtained a Master of Divinity at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific. There, she embarked on a soul-searching journey that would nourish her the rest of her life. After obtaining her degree, she spent time in Sun Valley Idaho, where she volunteered at St. Thomas Church, and enjoyed skiing and hiking in the beauty of the mountains there. Later, she discovered the North Shore of Kauai, where she sang in the church choir and snorkeled along the coast. For many years, she enjoyed entertaining her family at both of these destinations.
When home in her beloved Monterey Peninsula, she spent time with daughter Linda and her family. A woman who valued her private life, reading, studying scripture, and enjoying nature, Anne also enjoyed preparing beautiful dinners for her loved ones and celebrating the time with her grandsons Sam and Joe. She will be missed by all of her friends and family who shared time with her.
Those who knew Anne described her as beautiful, elegant, gracious, caring, and generous, and they appreciated her insight and inspiration regarding all things religious and creative.
Her funeral will take place at St. John's Chapel in Monterey, California on January 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Anne Eastham Lewis
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 3, 2020