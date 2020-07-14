1/1
Anne Edwards
1962 - 2020
Anne Edwards
Sept. 30, 1962 - February 14, 2020
Seaside
Born in San Francisco to parents Leon and Maryanne Edwards. Anne had a lengthy career in the house paint industry, much of it being with Kelly Moore. She will always be remembered and respected by her customers as "The Color Lady." With a unique eye for color, she was truly the best color matcher/tinter ever!
Anne is survived by her husband Steven Hall, mother Maryanne, brothers David and James (Sandra). Preceded in death by her father Leon and brother Robbie. In lieu of flowers, at Anne's request, please donate to the Monterey County SPCA.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date due to the current pandemic.


View the online memorial for Anne Edwards

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jul. 14, 2020.
