Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayside Community Mortuary
1610 Noche Nuena St.
Seaside, CA 93955
831-899-8850
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Fandel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Fandel


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Fandel Obituary
Anne Fandel
May 16, 1936 - January 6, 2020
Seaside
Born May 16, 1936 in Limerick, Ireland, Anne passed away peacefully in her home on January 6, 2020 with her beloved son Barry by her side. Anne was preceded in her journey by her husband of 42 years, Roger (Rod) Fandel, whom she met in 1961 when Rod had a chance stopover in Limerick while he was passing through Ireland from work in oil fields of The Persian Gulf on his way back to America. He immediately fell in love with Anne, and after a lengthy courtship, they were finally married in Ireland. After their marriage, Anne came with her husband to the United States. She wanted to settle in San Francisco, drawn there by Frank Sinatra's song "I left My Heart in San Francisco." However, during the Newlywed's journey up the California coast, they got lost in the fog one night and by chance pulled off the road into Pacific Grove. In the morning, when the skies had cleared, they found themselves on the Monterey Peninsula where they settled and never left. Anne was one of seven children of Ita and John Howlett, the only daughter among six sons. She also had seventy-eight first cousins.
Anne is survived by her son Barry and her daughter-in-law Jimena; three amazing and spectacular grandchildren, Ghislaine, Claire and Alexander; her youngest brother George; many beloved nieces and nephews and countless cousins in Ireland; and many friends on the Monterey Peninsula. She will be dearly missed.
Anne's funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish of Seaside, 1475 La Salle Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.


View the online memorial for Anne Fandel
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayside Community Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -