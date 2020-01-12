|
|
Anne Fandel
May 16, 1936 - January 6, 2020
Seaside
Born May 16, 1936 in Limerick, Ireland, Anne passed away peacefully in her home on January 6, 2020 with her beloved son Barry by her side. Anne was preceded in her journey by her husband of 42 years, Roger (Rod) Fandel, whom she met in 1961 when Rod had a chance stopover in Limerick while he was passing through Ireland from work in oil fields of The Persian Gulf on his way back to America. He immediately fell in love with Anne, and after a lengthy courtship, they were finally married in Ireland. After their marriage, Anne came with her husband to the United States. She wanted to settle in San Francisco, drawn there by Frank Sinatra's song "I left My Heart in San Francisco." However, during the Newlywed's journey up the California coast, they got lost in the fog one night and by chance pulled off the road into Pacific Grove. In the morning, when the skies had cleared, they found themselves on the Monterey Peninsula where they settled and never left. Anne was one of seven children of Ita and John Howlett, the only daughter among six sons. She also had seventy-eight first cousins.
Anne is survived by her son Barry and her daughter-in-law Jimena; three amazing and spectacular grandchildren, Ghislaine, Claire and Alexander; her youngest brother George; many beloved nieces and nephews and countless cousins in Ireland; and many friends on the Monterey Peninsula. She will be dearly missed.
Anne's funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish of Seaside, 1475 La Salle Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.
View the online memorial for Anne Fandel
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020