Anni Matherly
1926 - 2020
Anni Matherly
Feb 7, 1926 - Nov 15, 2020
Salinas
On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Anni Johanna Matherly, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at the age of 94.
Anni was born February 7, 1926 in Wilhelmshausen Germany to Gustav and Frieda Glaser. Anni was married to John Matherly in 1949 until his passing in 2012. She is survived by her sister Lili Kalauch of Pacific Grove, California, her son Glenn Matherly of Henderson, Nevada and her granddaughter Genevieve Fiedler of Salinas, California.
Anni has lived on the Monterey Peninsula since 1959. She enjoyed needle point, trips to Reno and working in her garden. Anni was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Refuge in Castroville.
Anni will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband and mother at a private funeral service to be held at San Carlos cemetery in Monterey.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 18, 2020.
