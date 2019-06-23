Anthony Henry Moltini

September 15, 1928 - June 15, 2019

Monterey

Anthony Henry Moltini, age 90, of Monterey passed away at Windsor Care Center on Saturday June 15, 2019 after suffering an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving children before being called to the Lord. Henry, Coach or Mr. Moltini as he was known, was a lifelong resident of the Monterey Peninsula. Hank, as he was known to his life long friends, was born in the old Monterey Hospital now known as the Pacheco Club. He grew up in Carmel and attended local schools there.

Henry enlisted into the U.S. Navy during World War II and served at stations in Alaska, Hawaii and in the South Pacific on The USS Jason, a Merchant Supply ship. His ship made repairs to battle damaged ships and other repairs as needed. He was an engineer and a fireman aboard his ship. His service earned him the World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Medal and his Good Conduct Medal.

After being discharged from the Navy, Henry returned home and met the love of his life, Ellen McAlister. They were married and raised four wonderful children. He was employed as a carpet installer and was one of the best on the peninsula for almost 40 years. Henry was a man of many talents and could do anything he set his mind to. He excelled in carpentry, cement and brick working, electrical work and car repairs.

What he really loved was coaching youth baseball. All three of his sons played every year in Little League and he coached their teams along with several other guys who still reside on the peninsula. Working along side the legendary Ben Omoto, Henry was an enthusiastic volunteer for the city's Instructional League Baseball teams now known as Tee Ball. For his countless years of volunteering in the city's youth baseball programs, he was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation signed by the Mayor and the Monterey City Council. He was very proud to be of service to youth sports. His mantra was, win or lose, there is a champion in all of us, but don't forget to have fun.

Henry enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting in his younger years. He was a devoted San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan. He was also a big San Jose Sharks hockey fan as well. Henry loved the ocean and could never see leaving the peninsula. He always said he has been around the world but never seen place as beautiful as the Central Coast and Big Sur.

Henry leaves behind his sons, Anthony J. Moltini of Monterey, Stephen Moltini (Maureen) of El Cajon, Phillip Moltini (Jamee) of Fresno and a daughter Cheryl Moltini of Monterey, three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ellen Moltini who passed last August. We would like to thank Elizabeth and the rest of the nursing staff at Windsor Care for taking care of Dad during his stay there.

Funeral services will be held at San Carlos Cathedral in Monterey on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9:30am with reception to follow at the Parish Hall across the street from the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: Meals on Wheels in Pacific Grove, AFRP / Animal Friends Rescue Project, 160 Fountain Ave. Pacific Grove, Ca. the Salvation Army or .

