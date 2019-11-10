|
|
Anthony (Sonny) Leon Ashurst
December 16, 1952 - October 25, 2019
Seaside, CA
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sonny. He was preceded in death by his father Creed T. Ashurst and his brother Gerald C. Ashurst. Sonny is survived by his mother Juanita Ashurst; his sisters Vera Chambers, Arlene Ashurst, Lisa Ashurst-Thomas, Rosie Robertson; his brothers Emmett Ashurst, Carl Ashurst, Alvin Ashurst; many relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held at Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park at 1915 Ord Grove Avenue Seaside, CA. on Friday, 11/15/2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church at 1440 Broadway Seaside, CA. on Saturday 11/16/2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Anthony (Sonny) Leon Ashurst
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019