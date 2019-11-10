Monterey Herald Obituaries
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 394-1481
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
1440 Broadway
Seaside, CA
Anthony Leon (Sonny) Ashurst


1952 - 2019
Anthony Leon (Sonny) Ashurst Obituary
Anthony (Sonny) Leon Ashurst
December 16, 1952 - October 25, 2019
Seaside, CA
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sonny. He was preceded in death by his father Creed T. Ashurst and his brother Gerald C. Ashurst. Sonny is survived by his mother Juanita Ashurst; his sisters Vera Chambers, Arlene Ashurst, Lisa Ashurst-Thomas, Rosie Robertson; his brothers Emmett Ashurst, Carl Ashurst, Alvin Ashurst; many relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held at Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park at 1915 Ord Grove Avenue Seaside, CA. on Friday, 11/15/2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church at 1440 Broadway Seaside, CA. on Saturday 11/16/2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
