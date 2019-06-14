|
|
Antoinette Lojkovic
July 19, 1920 - May 27, 2019
Monterey
Antoinette Lojkovic passed away peacefully at home in Monterey. Born Antoinette Fiandaca in Chicago, she fell in love and married Joseph Lojkovic in 1946. Together, they raised five children: Joseph 'Buzzy', Elizabeth, Vivian, Merry and Michael. A resident of Monterey since 1981, Antoinette was a member of San Carlos Church. She became a poet and writer, joining several writing groups and found inspiration in nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, her eldest son, and a granddaughter, Zevienna. She was grandmother of ten and great-nana of three.
In gratitude of the wonderful life of Antoinette, please join her family at the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel, Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1-4 PM.
Published in The Monterey Herald on June 14, 2019