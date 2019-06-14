Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carl Cherry Center for the Arts
4th and Guadalupe
Carmel, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Lojkovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Lojkovic


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antoinette Lojkovic Obituary
Antoinette Lojkovic
July 19, 1920 - May 27, 2019
Monterey
Antoinette Lojkovic passed away peacefully at home in Monterey. Born Antoinette Fiandaca in Chicago, she fell in love and married Joseph Lojkovic in 1946. Together, they raised five children: Joseph 'Buzzy', Elizabeth, Vivian, Merry and Michael. A resident of Monterey since 1981, Antoinette was a member of San Carlos Church. She became a poet and writer, joining several writing groups and found inspiration in nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, her eldest son, and a granddaughter, Zevienna. She was grandmother of ten and great-nana of three.
In gratitude of the wonderful life of Antoinette, please join her family at the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, 4th and Guadalupe, Carmel, Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1-4 PM.


View the online memorial for Antoinette Lojkovic
Published in The Monterey Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.