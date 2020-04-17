|
|
Antoinette Lynch Simmons
February 26, 1932 ~ April 14, 2020
Monterey
Antoinette Simmons age 88, known to her many friends as Boo Boo, passed away on April 14, 2020. Antoinette was born in San Francisco on February 26, 1932 and was raised in San Rafael.
Antoinette attended the Dominican Convent in San Rafael before receiving her bachelor's degree from the University of California at Berkeley. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Upon graduation from UC Berkeley, she taught school until her marriage to Raymond H. Simmons. In 1958, Antoinette and Ray moved to Salinas where they raised their four wonderful children.
As well as being active in her children's endeavors, Antoinette was very involved in the local community. She was a member of the Junior League of Monterey County, served on the Girl Scouts Board, was a past President of the Salinas Area Republican Women group, served on the board of the Valley Guild, the Monterey County Symphony, the Community Foundation for Monterey County and was a member and past President of Chapter ST of the PEO Sisterhood.
Antoinette is survived by Raymond, her husband of 62 years, by her four children, Raymond Simmons Jr. and his life partner Jorge of Costa Rica, John (Jack) Simmons and his wife Elizabeth of Ukiah, CA, Molly Simmons and her husband Larry of Indialantic, FL and Peter Simmons and his husband Haig of New York, NY. Along with her children, she is survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A Rosary and Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a future date.
The Family suggests that any Memorial Contributions be sent to:
The Monterey County Symphony Association, Inc.
P.O. Box 3965
Carmel, CA 93921
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 17, 2020