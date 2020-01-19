|
Antonio Perez Ramos
April 28, 1942 - January 12, 2020
Monterey
Antonio passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.
Widely known and loved for his singing and entertaining at Dametra cafe in Carmel, he will be sorely missed by his family, Faisal and Bashar and the entire restaurant family and all his fans local and abroad.
He is survived by his loving wife Leonila, daughters, Olimpia and Erica, one son, Homero, and 6 grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2:00pm-8:00pm at La Iglesia de San Pablo, 1092 Noche Buena St., Seaside. He will be laid to rest in Mexico.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 19, 2020