Arlee Love was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on February

10, 1921 to parents Roy Smith and Sarah Sexton. She was

the eldest of three children. After graduating high school

she married Calvin George. During that union, they were

blessed with two beautiful children James and Emma. In

1942, they relocated to Los Angeles, California. In 1945,

the family moved to Seaside where she resided for 75

years. In 1955, she remarried Arthur Love and was blessed

with one beautiful son David Allen Love.

Arlee leaves behind loving children James George(Mattie),

Emma Vaughn West, and David Love(Jackie). Arlee loved

her family -- raising her three children, and her nephew

Jomo Sexton.

She leaves behind a brother Robert Sexton Sr. She also

leaves behind 7 grandchildren Shella Vaughn Martin,

Alade Djehuti-Mes AKA Charles Vaughn Jr., Harold Nelson,

Sam George, Jamiel George, Jazmyn Love, and Tianna

Love. She also leaves behind 9 great grandchildren

Charles Vaughn III, John Bethea, Marcus Bethea, Harold

Nelson Jr., Richard Nelson, Jeremy Martin, Nkosi Djehuti-

Mes, Joseph Nelson, Osaze Djehuti-Mes, and Ayele Djehuti-

Mes and 4 great great grandchildren Silas Ray, Chiara

Jean, Ella Dina, and Aria. She also leaves behind a host of

nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Love

and her great grandchildren Dylan George, Taylor George-

Forte, brother Rayfield Coleman and sister in law Odessa

Coleman.

All services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church,

1440 Broadway Ave. Seaside 93955. The viewing will be

held on July 7th from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The funeral

service will be held on July 8th at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-

19, the funeral will be limited to her close friends

and family members only. We thank you for your prayers

during this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store