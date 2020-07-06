Arlee Love was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on February
10, 1921 to parents Roy Smith and Sarah Sexton. She was
the eldest of three children. After graduating high school
she married Calvin George. During that union, they were
blessed with two beautiful children James and Emma. In
1942, they relocated to Los Angeles, California. In 1945,
the family moved to Seaside where she resided for 75
years. In 1955, she remarried Arthur Love and was blessed
with one beautiful son David Allen Love.
Arlee leaves behind loving children James George(Mattie),
Emma Vaughn West, and David Love(Jackie). Arlee loved
her family -- raising her three children, and her nephew
Jomo Sexton.
She leaves behind a brother Robert Sexton Sr. She also
leaves behind 7 grandchildren Shella Vaughn Martin,
Alade Djehuti-Mes AKA Charles Vaughn Jr., Harold Nelson,
Sam George, Jamiel George, Jazmyn Love, and Tianna
Love. She also leaves behind 9 great grandchildren
Charles Vaughn III, John Bethea, Marcus Bethea, Harold
Nelson Jr., Richard Nelson, Jeremy Martin, Nkosi Djehuti-
Mes, Joseph Nelson, Osaze Djehuti-Mes, and Ayele Djehuti-
Mes and 4 great great grandchildren Silas Ray, Chiara
Jean, Ella Dina, and Aria. She also leaves behind a host of
nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Love
and her great grandchildren Dylan George, Taylor George-
Forte, brother Rayfield Coleman and sister in law Odessa
Coleman.
All services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church,
1440 Broadway Ave. Seaside 93955. The viewing will be
held on July 7th from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The funeral
service will be held on July 8th at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-
19, the funeral will be limited to her close friends
and family members only. We thank you for your prayers
during this time.
Published in Monterey Herald on Jul. 6, 2020.