Armgard Laky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Armgard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armgard Laky
December 27, 1924 ~ May 28, 2010

SEASIDE - Armgard Laky died peacefully at home in Seaside on May 28, 2010 with her family by her side, following a three-month battle with lung cancer. She was 85.
She was born Baroness Armgard von Raven on December 27, 1924 in Langenorla, Thuringen, Germany, to Heilwig and Franz von Raven. During World War II, she was drafted into the service of the Luftwaffe and worked as a radar operator. In 1945, she and her family had to flee the invading Russian forces, abandoning the family estate. After the war, she worked as a seamstress in Berlin. In 1953, she came to the United States to work as a governess for an American Air Force family. Arriving on the East Coast, she took a bus across the U.S. to reach Hamilton Air Field in Novato. In 1955, she went to work at Argonaut Insurance in San Francisco. She met Jim Chubb in 1957, and they married in 1962. After a brief time in Los Angeles, they moved to Monterey, then Carmel, where she continued to work in the insurance industry. They were divorced in 1972, and she married Les Laky the following year. With him, she helped run the Laky Gallery in Carmel. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1974. In 1983, she returned to work as an insurance agent until being laid off in 2008 at age 83, after nearly 50 years in the business. She is survived by her son and his wife, Kristian Chubb and Anne Cavazos; her former husband and good friend, Jim Chubb; two loving grandsons, Alexander and Jameson Chubb; and her three sisters, Heilwig von Ditfurth and Alheidis von Bothmer of Germany, and Gundela McCabe of Huntsville, Alabama. Her second husband, Les Laky and her brother, Raimar von Raven preceded her in death. Were she still with us, she would want to give special thanks to those who made her last time on earth comfortable: Carmel Hills Care Center, Loving Home Care, Inc., The VNA & Hospice, and Dr. Glenn Hudgens and his staff. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the VNA & Hospice, or a favorite charity is suggested.
A celebration of her life will be held at the La Playa Hotel in Carmel on Sunday, July 25, 2010 at 1:00pm. Arrangements were made with Mission Mortuary through the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Monterey Bay. For more information, please send email to alaky@earthlink.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 10, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved