Armgard Laky

December 27, 1924 ~ May 28, 2010



SEASIDE - Armgard Laky died peacefully at home in Seaside on May 28, 2010 with her family by her side, following a three-month battle with lung cancer. She was 85.

She was born Baroness Armgard von Raven on December 27, 1924 in Langenorla, Thuringen, Germany, to Heilwig and Franz von Raven. During World War II, she was drafted into the service of the Luftwaffe and worked as a radar operator. In 1945, she and her family had to flee the invading Russian forces, abandoning the family estate. After the war, she worked as a seamstress in Berlin. In 1953, she came to the United States to work as a governess for an American Air Force family. Arriving on the East Coast, she took a bus across the U.S. to reach Hamilton Air Field in Novato. In 1955, she went to work at Argonaut Insurance in San Francisco. She met Jim Chubb in 1957, and they married in 1962. After a brief time in Los Angeles, they moved to Monterey, then Carmel, where she continued to work in the insurance industry. They were divorced in 1972, and she married Les Laky the following year. With him, she helped run the Laky Gallery in Carmel. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1974. In 1983, she returned to work as an insurance agent until being laid off in 2008 at age 83, after nearly 50 years in the business. She is survived by her son and his wife, Kristian Chubb and Anne Cavazos; her former husband and good friend, Jim Chubb; two loving grandsons, Alexander and Jameson Chubb; and her three sisters, Heilwig von Ditfurth and Alheidis von Bothmer of Germany, and Gundela McCabe of Huntsville, Alabama. Her second husband, Les Laky and her brother, Raimar von Raven preceded her in death. Were she still with us, she would want to give special thanks to those who made her last time on earth comfortable: Carmel Hills Care Center, Loving Home Care, Inc., The VNA & Hospice, and Dr. Glenn Hudgens and his staff. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the VNA & Hospice, or a favorite charity is suggested.

A celebration of her life will be held at the La Playa Hotel in Carmel on Sunday, July 25, 2010 at 1:00pm. Arrangements were made with Mission Mortuary through the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Monterey Bay. For more information, please send email to alaky@earthlink.net.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store