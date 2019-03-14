Arthur Schurman

July 10,1935 - March 6, 2019

Carmel

Carmel, CA - Arthur Ray Schurman of Carmel passed away at the age of 83 on March 6th after a prolonged illness. Art was born in Monterey and lived most of his life in and around that area.

He attended Monterey and Carmel high schools, where he excelled in basketball, football, track, and baseball. At the age of 20, he began his career as an insurance salesman, finally retiring at the age of 80. Art spent 6 years as a member of the National Guard and retired as a Master Sergeant. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. He was a long time member of Carmel Valley Ranch and was playing golf and winning tournaments up until the end of his life. He loved playing golf and hanging out with his favorite golf buddies. He was also a member of the Carmel-by-the-Sea Rotary Club.

Some of his most memorable times were spent with his favorite cousin, Merv Sutton, whom he regarded as a brother. They spent many hours together drinking martinis and fishing at Merv's cabin, where they solved all the world's problems.

Art is survived by his wife, Anne Schurman, his three children, Sally Briggs (her husband, Joe), Ty Schurman (his wife, Janine), and Lacey Stewart (her husband, Gary), and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousin, Merv Sutton and family.

The family will have a private gathering to remember Art at his favorite location overlooking the fishing pond.

The families would like to thank Dr. Thomas Bradley and his staff, the nurses and staff at the Westland House, and all the wonderful people who were there for him this last year.

We are so grateful knowing that he is at peace and with the Lord.

Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints."

He was loved and will be dearly missed.





