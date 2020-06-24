Aryton "Aaron" ReedSeptember 16, 1993 - June 7, 2020SeasideAaron passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 26. He is survived by his mother, Ramona Olaeta-Reed, his brother Anton Reed, his father George Reed, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Aaron will be remembered for his quiet, reserved demeanor, sense of humor, and athleticism.Aaron was a 2012 Monterey High School graduate. He excelled in football and track. After attending Monterey Peninsula College he chose to join the United States Navy. Duty on the East Coast enabled him to share holidays with relatives in Virginia and North Carolina. After being honorably discharged in March he took a 3-week road trip home, visiting landmarks, sleeping under the stars, and hiking the Grand Canyon. He planned to attend MPC in the fall to build a career as a firefighter.Our hearts are broken and we will always remember his smile and the twinkle in his eyes. The family wishes to thank all friends and family for their love and support during this difficult time. Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, 1475 La Salle, Seaside on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00am. Masks are required for entry to church.Condolences may be written to the family at