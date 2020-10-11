Ashlyn Sigala-Cook
September 1, 2000 ~ October 3, 2020
Del Rey Oaks
Ashlyn, age 20, passed away peacefully at home at 6:29 am. She was the beloved daughter of Diane Cook and the late Stanley Cook.
Ashlyn was a caterpillar that left flutters of love in your heart; a miracle that surpassed life expectancy by doctors. Anyone that was lucky enough to meet her was touched by her smile. Though she couldn't communicate with you with words, her smile and bright eyes said it all, and Ashlyn's cooing was music to the heart that warmed you.
In addition to her mother, Ashlyn is survived by her birth father, Jeremy Sigala, her brother Dominic and her grandparents, Dan and Maria Sigala. She was a dear sister to Garry (Ida), Marlee, Maximiliano, Timothy, Matthew, Sasha, Suzanne, Anjonette, Brodie, Noah, Samantha, Christopher, Zachary, Andre and Kia.
Ashlyn will always be remembered by her nieces, Canvida, Destiny, Maya, Raven, Mia, Gabby, Alea, Vanessa, Taeler, Jasmine, Zoey, Diana, Jadah, Jules Jordyn, Diatrice, Shaina and nephews, Chance, Stone, Motley, Dakota, Jeremiah, Benjamin, Junior, Josiah, Jonathon, Benjimin, Austin, Santiago and Kaden; her great-nieces, Rachel, Leighann, Hayvin, Jesslyn, Olivea, Kallie, Diana, Bailey, Kyra, Jersey, Kenz and Ida and great-nephews, Casey, Garry, Jonathon, Benjimin, Jr., Kenny and Victor, Jr.
We will miss Ashlyn dearly as our caterpillar grew wings and now joins her father, Stanley, and other siblings, Dale, Gregory, Tanya, Kristie, Sabrina, Tony and Levi in Heaven.
