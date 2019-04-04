|
|
Audree Irene Russo
December 23,1930 - March 15,2019
Hollister, CA.
Audree was a native of Butte Montana. She lived in Pacific Grove from 1966-1978, She passed, surrounded by family, in San Jose, CA.
Audree is survived by her children; Rosemarie, Michael, Steve, Rochelle and Mark, as well as 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
For service details and to leave a condolence go to
https://grunnagle.com
View the online memorial for Audree Irene Russo
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 4, 2019