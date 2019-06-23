Aurelie Agudo Garcia

September 15, 1931 ~ June 17, 2019

Pacific Grove

Aurelie faced a number of health challenges with strength and grace. She passed away on June 17 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Monterey, California on September 15, 1931. Aurelie graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1949, later completing studies in the dental field.

In 1950, she married Samuel Catiel Garcia Sr. They moved to Pacific Grove in 1958, raising their seven children. She later began a career as a working Mom and spiritual leader.

Aurelie enjoyed fishing on the Klamath River, researching genealogy and was a diehard SF Giants fan. She traveled to the Philippines and Europe, but extended stays in Hawaii were her and Sam's love.

Aurelie continued her passion of spreading the Lord's love and faith as a member of Legion of Mary and Church Women United. She was very active with the Saint Angela Merici Catholic Church of Pacific Grove. Aurelie was also a manager at Macy's. With all this, she was a devoted wife, nurturing mother and loving grandmother.

On August 9, 2012, Aurelie lost the love of her life, Samuel C Garcia Sr. to Lymphoma after being married for sixty-two wonderful years. She leaves behind her adult children, Sam Jr. (Susie), Henrietta (Mike) Stockton, Jean (Mike) Cordero, Phyllis Mageau, Leslie Chase, George (Leslie) and Joe (Gail); her sisters, Carmen Courtney, Elena Walker and Tanjay Castro; her step-mother, Adela Castro; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was recently preceded in death by her sister, Albertine Potter.

Visitation will be at The Paul Mortuary Chapel on Friday, July 5 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with recitation of the rosary at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 am at Saint Angela Merci Catholic Church Pacific Grove. A reception will follow at the Pacific Grove Community Center. Aurelie will be interred in a private service at the California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery on July 8, 2019. To sign Aurelie's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.





View the online memorial for Aurelie Agudo Garcia Published in The Monterey Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary