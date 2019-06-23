Barbara Anne Davi

October 27, 1955 - June 18, 2019

Carmel

Barbara Anne Davi, age 63, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 in her home, surrounded by family, after a courageous 2-1/2 year battle with cancer. Barbara faced her disease with courage, strength and dignity, with her family supporting her through every step of the difficult battle.

Born on October 27, 1955 in San Francisco, Barbara spent her early childhood years in Texas, Georgia and Germany, before her family settled in the Monterey Peninsula when she was 10 years old. Barbara attended the Carmel Mission School, Junipero Memorial High School, Monterey High School and Santa Clara University.

Moving back to Monterey from Santa Clara, she met the love of her life, John G. Davi, in 1976. Married in 1977, Barbara began the full time job of raising her family, becoming extensively involved with their educational and athletic pursuits. As her family grew older, Barbara pursued several interests, co-authoring a book on marriage (The VOWS – A Marriage Monologue) and becoming a certified Pilates instructor. In 2015, Barbara and her daughter, Andrea, opened Core4 Pilates in Monterey, focusing on helping people of varied physical conditions build strength and live healthier, more independent lives.

Barbara loved to see the world, traveling extensively with John and their family throughout North America, Europe and Asia; most recently traveling to Italy in June 2017 to renew their 40th anniversary wedding vows in Diano D'Alba, Piedmonte.

Barbara is survived by her husband, John, their four children; Marcus (Erik) of Portland, OR, John (Brooke) of San Luis Obispo, Andrea (Tyler) of Mt. Hermon and Michael (Sara) of Monterey, as well as four grandchildren, who she adored, and Zoey, the family's loyal canine companion.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin Kim (Sutter Health San Francisco), Dr. Nancy Rubin and Chrisea Hernandez for their incredible support to Barbara over the past 2 years.

Barbara will be remembered on Friday, June 28, at 10:00AM with a funeral mass at the Carmel Mission Basilica, 3080 Rio Rd., Carmel-by-the-Sea, followed by a celebration of her life at Palo Corona (formerly Rancho Canada). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation (www.melanoma.org). Condolences may be written to the family at www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





