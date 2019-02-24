Barbara Blane Tadlock

November 19, 1924 - February 11, 2019

Pacific Grove

Barbara Tadlock died peacefully at age 94, in Pacific Grove, California, surrounded by loved ones. At her request her ashes will be with her family of origin in the Platteville Cemetery, Taylor County, Iowa. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Max Tadlock, her parents Hazel and Forest Blane, her sisters Yvonne and Elnora, and her nieces Dora Kae and Sara. She is survived by her step-daughters Maxa Roe and Susanna Tadlock.

Barbara had a rich and varied life, starting out on the family farm in Iowa, then as a school teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, a secretary in Washington, DC, during WWII, as an administrative assistant at Foothill Community College, and various retail positions. Ever eager to try new places, she and Max moved often, living in Carmel, Carmel Valley, Roseville, Danville, and Pebble Beach.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara can be remembered with a donation to the SPCA, a wonderful way to honor her life and her love of animals. She will be celebrated at an intimate family gathering.

