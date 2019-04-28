Barbara (Bobby) Bruhn

September 25, 1925 - April 12, 2019

Carmel



Barbara (Bobby) Bruhn was born September 25, 1925 in Boston. Her parents were Clifton and Elizabeth (Betty) Morse. She attended Eagle Rock High, Occidental College, and Stanford. She met her husband in Palo Alto, moved to Salinas and raised four daughters. She was a fun, funny and adventurous woman.

Bobby's passions were many and varied. She was one of the founding members of the Valley Guild, Steinbeck House. She had over 40 years of recovery and service in the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Bobby loved to travel. A couple of her favorite memories were her trips to Paris with her granddaughter, Sasha and to Africa with her granddaughter, Nikki. All of that was interspersed with family gatherings in Balboa and Hawaii.

Another passion – her grand passion later in life – was baseball (Go Giants!) Bobby loved her Warriors and 49ers, too. The night she died, there was a Giants game. It was the 18-inning, edge-of-your-seat game, and it wasn't over until one in the morning. There were fireworks when they won and the neighbors complained bitterly about the ruckus. No one will ever know if it was Bobby's royal sendoff or if she orchestrated the whole thing, but it was exactly what she would have loved.

Bobby always said she was blessed. She loved her family, including her daughters, Susie, Leslie, Bonnie and Donna; her granddaughters, Sasha and Nikki and her great-grandchildren, Mila and Cruz. She adored her extended family, Deb, David, and Susan. Bobby also cherished her friends. She said they inspired her and never failed to make her laugh.

This woman - a mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, mentor, adventurer, and May Queen - made a profound difference in the lives she touched.

Visitation will be on April 30, 2019, 4:00PM – 6:00 PM at The Paul Mortuary, located at 390 Lighthouse Avenue in Pacific Grove. Her service and celebration of life will be May 1st, 2:00 PM at The Little Chapel by the Sea, located at 65 Asilomar Blvd in Pacific Grove. Memorial contributions, if desired, to her favorite charities would be appreciated: SPCA for Monterey County, PO Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93942 or Food Bank of Monterey County, 353 W. Rossi Street, Salinas, CA 93907.





