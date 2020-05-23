Barbara Cobner Singer
1946 - 2020
Barbara Cobner Singer
Oct. 5, 1946 - Apr. 10, 2020
Brentwood, CA
Barbara died peacefully on April 10, Good Friday, at the age of 73. Born in Chicago, IL to Bert & Ellen Cobner, she was later a resident of Camden, NJ and West Chester, PA before moving to California where she lived in San Ramon, Monterey and ultimately Brentwood. Barbara loved being a mother and a grandmother, and her spirit of generosity will forever be remembered – she gave freely of her time and resources whether it was being a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children in Monterey County, working for the AIDS Community Research Consortium (ACRC), feeding her homemade mac & cheese to the homeless or volunteering in her grandchildren's classrooms. She is survived by her sons Joe (Betsy) Niedziejko and John (Kendra) Niedziejko; grandchildren Joey, Sammie, Kaitlin and Austin Niedziejko; sisters Susan (Arthur) Kluge and Ginny (Koven) Smith; nephews, their wives, grand-niece and grand-nephews. We look forward to holding a celebration of Barbara's life when large gatherings are declared safe again.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 23, 2020.
May 20, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
May 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
DT
