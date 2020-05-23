Barbara Cobner SingerOct. 5, 1946 - Apr. 10, 2020Brentwood, CABarbara died peacefully on April 10, Good Friday, at the age of 73. Born in Chicago, IL to Bert & Ellen Cobner, she was later a resident of Camden, NJ and West Chester, PA before moving to California where she lived in San Ramon, Monterey and ultimately Brentwood. Barbara loved being a mother and a grandmother, and her spirit of generosity will forever be remembered – she gave freely of her time and resources whether it was being a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children in Monterey County, working for the AIDS Community Research Consortium (ACRC), feeding her homemade mac & cheese to the homeless or volunteering in her grandchildren's classrooms. She is survived by her sons Joe (Betsy) Niedziejko and John (Kendra) Niedziejko; grandchildren Joey, Sammie, Kaitlin and Austin Niedziejko; sisters Susan (Arthur) Kluge and Ginny (Koven) Smith; nephews, their wives, grand-niece and grand-nephews. We look forward to holding a celebration of Barbara's life when large gatherings are declared safe again.