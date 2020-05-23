Barbara Cobner Singer
Oct. 5, 1946 - Apr. 10, 2020
Brentwood, CA
Barbara died peacefully on April 10, Good Friday, at the age of 73. Born in Chicago, IL to Bert & Ellen Cobner, she was later a resident of Camden, NJ and West Chester, PA before moving to California where she lived in San Ramon, Monterey and ultimately Brentwood. Barbara loved being a mother and a grandmother, and her spirit of generosity will forever be remembered – she gave freely of her time and resources whether it was being a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children in Monterey County, working for the AIDS Community Research Consortium (ACRC), feeding her homemade mac & cheese to the homeless or volunteering in her grandchildren's classrooms. She is survived by her sons Joe (Betsy) Niedziejko and John (Kendra) Niedziejko; grandchildren Joey, Sammie, Kaitlin and Austin Niedziejko; sisters Susan (Arthur) Kluge and Ginny (Koven) Smith; nephews, their wives, grand-niece and grand-nephews. We look forward to holding a celebration of Barbara's life when large gatherings are declared safe again.
View the online memorial for Barbara Cobner Singer
Oct. 5, 1946 - Apr. 10, 2020
Brentwood, CA
Barbara died peacefully on April 10, Good Friday, at the age of 73. Born in Chicago, IL to Bert & Ellen Cobner, she was later a resident of Camden, NJ and West Chester, PA before moving to California where she lived in San Ramon, Monterey and ultimately Brentwood. Barbara loved being a mother and a grandmother, and her spirit of generosity will forever be remembered – she gave freely of her time and resources whether it was being a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children in Monterey County, working for the AIDS Community Research Consortium (ACRC), feeding her homemade mac & cheese to the homeless or volunteering in her grandchildren's classrooms. She is survived by her sons Joe (Betsy) Niedziejko and John (Kendra) Niedziejko; grandchildren Joey, Sammie, Kaitlin and Austin Niedziejko; sisters Susan (Arthur) Kluge and Ginny (Koven) Smith; nephews, their wives, grand-niece and grand-nephews. We look forward to holding a celebration of Barbara's life when large gatherings are declared safe again.
View the online memorial for Barbara Cobner Singer
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 23, 2020.