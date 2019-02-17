Barbara D. Bullas

November 15, 1930 - February 11, 2019

Pacific Grove

Barbara D Bullas, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and has been a resident of Pacific Grove for the past 40 years. Barbara truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as friends near and far and the love she had for her family. Barbara spent 12 years in East Africa, Tanzania where she established the "Afya Bora Mobil Medical Unit", a non-profit organization providing care and first aid to the people of the Masai Mara. She had a zest for learning. On her final day, she continued to say that she had many more books to read.

Barbara is survived by her son, Robert (Julie) Bullas and her daughters, Adelle (Paul) Murrer, Judy (Mark) Jones-Coletti. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Scheiber. Barbara also leaves behind her granddaughter, Ryan Olivia Bullas, for whom she had a very special affection (her little sunshine) and she adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as other family members, and her closest of friends.

Our Mom always had love and kindness for anyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Her door was always open as she greeted all with a smile and hugs. She loved a good cup of coffee with a real conversation. Barbara never spoke ill of anyone; she found the best in everyone and tried to make each person she spent time with special. Her hallmark was sending personalized cards to family and friends. Barbara's greatest gift to others, was that she gave, "her time!"

We love you Mom/Ma/Grammy/Gramich and know you will always be with us, forever. Losing you has changed our lives, but we are so grateful to have had you for all these years. In your honor, we will continue to learn by reading books and spending time with each other.

Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Barbara's guestbook and leave messages for her family.







