Barbara Jean (Bonnie) Bruhn
June 17, 1952 - January 28, 2020
Carmel, CA
It is with great sadness that we tell you of the passing of our dear sister, Barbara Jean "Bonnie" Bruhn. A lifelong resident of Monterey County, Bonnie was born the third of four daughters to Bobby and Dick Bruhn. We considered her to be both the beauty and brains of the outfit.
Bonnie was an accomplished equestrian, a pilot at age 15, and a headstrong thinker, earning a degree in philosophy at Chico State. In addition to her equestrian pursuits, Bonnie was an avid snow skier, windsurfer, and a natural athlete; if she attempted, she excelled. Beyond her passion for horses, Bonnie was a whole-hearted dog lover. When her last dog passed, she began fostering dogs for Peace of Mind Dog Rescue in Pacific Grove.
Bonnie owned a successful housecleaning business for over 30 years, Two Girls from Carmel. She and her operations manager, Anna Hinds, were dedicated to providing employment opportunities for women. Bonnie was impeccable in her word, honest, and forthright in her business practices. It was these traits that inspired others in her life, especially her loving nieces Sasha and Nikki. She taught kids responsibility, follow through, and caring through the work she did with riding teacher, horse trainer and best friend, Toni Venza. If you were a friend of Bonnie's you knew it all the way. Loyal, steadfast, dependable, and definitely, a lot of fun; you were lucky to have her in your corner.
Bonnie and her beloved Mom (who we lost last year) shared a great companionship. They loved watching the Giants, Warriors, and 49ers - San Francisco gamer babes all the way! The fan base has now moved to higher grounds. Bonnie is survived by her sisters Susie Shirokow, Leslie Bruhn, and Donna Bruhn, (Deb Wright), nieces Sasha Varni, (David), and Nikki Shirokow, great niece Mila, and great nephew Cruz.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held Wednesday, February 26 from 4-6pm at 26363 Isabella Ave in Carmel, near Carmel River Beach. It was her favorite spot to stroll with all of her dogs over the years.
Please remember Bonnie with a donation to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, 615 Forest Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020