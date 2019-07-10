Barbara Marie (Bajace) Sepersky

Nov. 13, 1931 - June 28, 2019

Petaluma, CA

Barbara Marie (Bajace) Sepersky passed away with peace and dignity on June 28 in Petaluma, California. Barbara was born in Milwaukee, WI to Emil & Anne (Bernatt) Bajace and was raised within a network of close-knit Croatian family members while her hardworking parents tended to their successful tavern businesses.

She attended The University of Wisconsin, Madison and became chapter president of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. The draw of the temperate California weather brought the family out west to homes in San Jose, Los Altos, Salinas and Carmel Valley.

In midlife, Barbara took great pride in medical assisting and managing medical offices in Monterey before retiring to Port Townsend, WA.

A loving mother to four children and a caring friend and partner, she enjoyed volunteering for a local hospital auxiliary, gardening, interior design, reading and traveling. In her final chapter in Petaluma, she navigated each day with wonderment, gratitude, love and a smile. Barbara touched many lives through her work and everyday life.

Barbara is survived by her daughters Christine Nunemaker, Margarita (Petros) Fatourou, and Carol (Wendell Rand) Sepersky; son, Stephen (Susan) Sepersky; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews from California to Athens, Greece. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Louise Dronkert; son-in-law John Nunemaker; and her former husband, Kenneth Sepersky. She will be deeply missed and remembered with great love and affection.

A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 20 University Avenue, Los Gatos, CA on July 18 at 11:30 am. Committal of ashes at Los Gatos Memorial Park to follow at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson Healthcare Hospital Auxiliary Memorial Fund, 834 Sheridan, Port Townsend, WA 98368.





