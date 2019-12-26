|
Barbara Rae Lake Ferguson
Nov. 15, 1927 - Oct. 27, 2019
Marina, CA
Heaven gained another angel as Barbara Ferguson joined the Lord, just shy of her 92nd birthday. Barbara was born in Gilroy, CA to Ray and Cecelia Lake, moving to Watsonville, CA, where she graduated from Watsonville High in 1945. She married Don Stettnisch and they had 2 sons. After his passing, she met Emery Ferguson at Ft. Ord, CA, dancing at Stillwell Hall, and they married and became a military family, adding 4 more children and traveling the world to include living in Germany, France and many army bases, finally settling in Marina, CA in 1967. She always put her family first, encouraging and supporting all of their dreams. She was a manager in their school cafeteria and after retiring, was religious about going to the Monterey Sports Center to ride the bicycles and attend water aerobics. She was a member of St. Jude's parish, American Legion Auxiliary 694 for 35 years, where she held several offices including past president. She also belonged to VFW Auxiliary 811, 8 and 40, was a Girl Scout leader, volunteered at the Family History Center for 30 years and was passionate about researching genealogy and supporting the Kinship Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim Lake (Jo), beloved husbands Don Stettnisch and Emery Ferguson, sons Don (Lillian) and Jim (Linda), daughter Jean and granddaughter Dee. She was adored and will be greatly missed by her daughter Betty Lou (Felix) Colello and their children Chris, Marcus and Taylor, son Robert Ferguson (Cindy) and their son, Eddie, and son Bill Ferguson, and granddaughter Christy Rivers. She left such a legacy of love and compassion. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
