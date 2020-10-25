Barbara Rose ShermanJuly 2, 1922 - July 24, 2020Carmel ValleyBarbara Rose Sherman of Carmel Valley passed away July 24, 2020 at 98 years old. She was born on July 2, 1922 in Willow Wood, Ohio. She spent her childhood years in the Northwest. During World War 2, Barbara moved to Eastern Washington, where she proudly became Associate Editor of the Garfield Enterprise Newspaper.Barbara moved to the Monterey Peninsula in 1946 and raised her 3 children on a small farm in Carmel Valley next to her beloved river. During these years Barbara, with the late Nancy Strathmeyer and Paul Porter, succeeded in bringing all Big Sur and Carmel Valley schools into the Carmel Unified School District.Barbara was a prolific writer, who kept a daily journal for most of her life. Over the years, she had a number of poems published under her writer's name, Roe Morrow. She also loved to read and had an extensive home library. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to become readers as well.For many years Barbara worked at the Carmel Valley Manor as a Nurse's Aide. When she retired from nursing, she established Sherman Stables on her property. She loved employing her grandchildren to help at the Stables and enjoyed interacting with the local horse-loving community.Beyond enjoying her large family, Barbara was a passionate 49ers fan, loved baseball and music. She had a large music collection and spent many hours listening as her grandchildren practiced their instruments at her house. In her later years she enjoyed weekly live concerts at The Windsor Care Center where she attended every concert. She could be seen smiling, tapping her feet, clapping and cheering on the local musicians. She especially looked forward to the monthly Jazz Gospel Concerts given for her by her son, Bard Sherman.Barbara is survived by her brother, Roger Sherman of Sweet Home, Oregon, her son, Bard Sherman of Carmel Valley and her two daughters, Halie Groza of Bend, Oregon and Enid Day of Monterey, CA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.A fund has been set up in Barbara's memory at the Live Music Department at The Windsor. If you are interested, please make your check out to Windsor Monterey/Live Music and mail to 1575 Skyline Drive, Monterey CA 93940.No public services will be held but the family wishes to express our gratitude for all outpourings of love and prayers. "Greaty" will be greatly missed."Ma took the trail without me…" quote from Bard Sherman, July 24, 2020.