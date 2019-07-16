Home

Barbara Sparhawk


1944 - 2018
Barbara Sparhawk Obituary
Barbara Sparhawk
Jun. 22, 1944 - Sept. 4, 2018
Carmel Valley
On September 4, 2018 at approximately 2:00 PM, Barbara Diane Sparhawk, 74, passed away from complications following hip surgery. Barbara had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and had been dealing with cognitive and physical complications as a result. She was a resident of Carmel Hills Care Center in Monterey, CA, starting February of the same year until her passing. Before then, she took up residency in the great land of Carmel Valley.
Born June 22, 1944, Barbara's life is noted as an extraordinary collection of achievements that brought much meaning and humanity to the people she connected with. As she proclaimed, she was the only "outdoor female scaffold-climbing billboard painter" to ever have lived in the USA. She was a radio producer, congressional press secretary and a writer for numerous TV news broadcasting stations. She was commissioned for many original oil portraits, some of which were of William F. Buckley, Jr. and James M. Fox. Barbara had painted countless pieces of art and had written hundreds of works including: social commentary articles, children's stories and an autobiographical novel named The Gandy Dancer.
Though adamant that she had no family, Barbara is survived by her many friends. An honoring of her life will be held at the Wild Goose Cafe, 18 E Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley on August 15, 2019 at 5:00 PM.


View the online memorial for Barbara Sparhawk
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 16, 2019
