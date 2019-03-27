Barbara Torrence Nelson

November 4, 1919 - March 20, 2019

Cedar Park, TX

Barbara Torrence Nelson passed away on Weds, March 20, 2019, surrounded by her family at The Isle at Cedar Ridge in Cedar Park, TX. Barbara was 99 years of age.

Barbara was born on November 4, 1919, in State College, PA to the late Frank M. Torrence and Jean (Lindsay) Torrence. Barbara was a graduate of State College High School in State College, PA, class of 1938. She received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics at Penn State University in 1942. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She worked tirelessly as a volunteer, focusing on Women's Rights, the SPCA, and Planned Parenthood.

Barbara was proud to have been in the first Drivers Education Class in the US, in 1935. In her senior year at Penn State, she was the May Queen for the Class of 1942. Following her graduation, she joined the American Red Cross and was stationed in Egypt. In 1990, Barbara was awarded Outstanding Woman of the Year for Monterey County, CA, for her work in reproductive rights.

She married Harold Arthur Nelson on Jan 26, 1944, in Alexandria, Egypt. He preceded her in death on April 5, 1984. She is survived by her twin daughters; Jean Douglass of Austin, TX and Jill Butler of Palm Desert, CA; son Jon Nelson (Laurel) of Rockville, MD; 4 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions in Barbara's name to Planned Parenthood or the SPCA.





