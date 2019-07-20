Barbara Wallis

April 19,1935 - April 26,2019

Pebble Beach

Long time Pebble Beach resident Barbara Wallis passed away on April 26, 2019, due to complications associated with Parkinson's disease. Barbara was cared for by her daughter Stacy and son-in-law Tim who both helped her through the challenging final years of her life.

Barbara was born in New Jersey and moved to California with family when she was thirteen years old. She attended school in Southern California and was proud to say she went to Van Nuys High with to-be actor Robert Redford.

Barbara moved to Pebble Beach with her husband and four children in 1965. She loved the Monterey Peninsula and the lifestyle it provided, enjoying walks along the beach (always with a hat and sunglasses), going to movies, attending local sporting events and watching the changing landscape of the community. She spent a number of years as both an area realtor and concierge at the Plaza Hotel, and afterward continued to be invested in maintaining the quality of life provided by the area as a traffic committee member in the "forest". One of her greatest rewards was volunteering with the Red Cross to assist with relief efforts in New York City following 9/11, spending two weeks there in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Barbara is survived by all four of her children; Kim Wallis-Rucklos, Craig Wallis, Stacy Wallis-Powell and Kirk Wallis. She was fortunate to have had seven grandchildren and was able to meet her only great- granddaughter prior to her passing. She is also survived by her sister Rea Johnson, two son-in-laws and one daughter-in-law.

Barbara's greatest attribute was her intuition. She possessed a beautiful smile, warm and engaging personality and true love for what she would always call home…the peninsula. She is missed by many, especially those close to her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to the American Red Cross.





View the online memorial for Barbara Wallis Published in The Monterey Herald on July 20, 2019