Barrie Sandell
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Barrie Sandell, longtime counselor for the blind, teacher and oarsman extraordinaire, passed away in Carmel-by-the-Sea on Christmas Day. He was 74.
For more than three decades, Barrie worked for the California Department of Rehabilitation counseling the blind and instructing others how to do so. Along with a car driver, he traveled far and wide across Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, helping clients cope with blindness by teaching them how to master daily living tasks and offering a sympathetic ear. "Since I'm legally blind, I think I'm someone they can talk to so they won't feel alone," he said.
Born in Brockton, Mass., just over a month after V-E Day, Barrie would move to Glendale, CA, with his family. At age 8, he became legally blind, possibly due to a viral infection. Barrie graduated from Hoover High School in Glendale and earned a masters degree in rehabilitation and vocational counseling from the University of Southern California.
Barrie also made a name for himself in Carmel, Monterey and Alameda as an avid boatman. He could often be seen rowing his 22-foot boat the Blind Faith off Cannery Row and points beyond. Nautical references punctuated his good-humored conversation.
A sharp dresser, he loved animals, music, dancing and all things Swedish, and he never let his lack of sight stop him from reaching his goals.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Community Church of the Monterey Peninsula, 4590 Carmel Valley Road.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 8, 2020