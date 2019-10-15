|
Beatrice Kessler
February 14, 1930 - October 6, 2019
Carmel Valley
Beatrice S. Kessler, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Monterey, CA on Sunday October 6, 2019. "Bea," as she was affectionately known by all, was born in Worcester, MA to the late Percy and Edith Bachelder on February 14, 1930. She attended Clark University. She married Laurence (Lonnie) Sisson in 1951 in Worcester, MA. They moved to Boothbay Harbor, ME shortly thereafter where they raised their four children. Bea worked for a few years in the town administrative offices and enjoyed golf and gardening. Later in life, she worked in the real estate industry in Sarasota, FL where she met her second husband, Paul Kessler. They traveled extensively and enjoyed their retirement years in California. Bea was a very sharp and active bridge player, and she served as the president of her local investment club. She also volunteered as a docent at the local art museum. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her happy attitude, loyalty and selflessness earned her many friends. Bea is survived by her beloved partner Harry Hendon of Carmel Valley, CA. She is also survived by her four children: Mark Sisson of Miami, FL; Kirtana (Kerry Sisson) of Sedona, AZ; David Sisson of Palo Alto, CA, and Derek Phoenix of Melbourne, FL. Bea was a loving grandmother to Kyle Sisson and Devyn Sisson Wolf, and to her great granddaughter Jaylen Jedi Wolf. There are no services scheduled.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 15, 2019