Benny Enea, Jr.November 1, 1940 - November 6, 2020CarmelBenny Enea, Jr., 80, of Carmel, peacefully passed away unexpectedly at Community Hospital of The Monterey Peninsula on Friday, November 6, 2020. Benny was fortunate to have family members and friends by his side before passing away. He was born November, 1, 1940, in Monterey, CA, the son of Benny and Mary Enea. In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Enea James, and Rose Enea Ventimiglia, along with his brother, Salvatore Enea. He is survived by his brother, Tom Enea (Gail). He is survived by his children Lisa Lamb and Michael Carey, and four grandchildren. Benny leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and many family members.Benny graduated from Monterey High School where he had letters in football and baseball. He graduated from Monterey Peninsula College where he played on the Lobos football and baseball teams. He attended and played football at the University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque. Benny transferred to, and graduated from San Francisco State University where he played football. He was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame at San Francisco State University.Benny coached high school football in San Jose. Later, he went into partnership in The La Cantina Bar with his two brothers for several years. After selling the La Cantina, Benny and his brother, Tom bought Sade's on Ocean Avenue in Carmel. Benny later became part owner of Club Jalapeño in Carmel for several years. Never completely retiring, he enjoyed investing in businesses and real estate.Benny had a passion for most all sports, especially golf. Earlier in his life, he traveled extensively. He also found great joy in cooking. Benny leaves behind a legacy of a loving and devoted family, as well as a multitude of wonderful and caring friends. He was blessed to have Maurya Shaw in his life, his loving and caring partner. Benny will be missed forever and always.Those who wish to remember Benny in a special way may make gifts to the Carmelite Monastery, (Carmelite Sisters Monastery), 27601 CA-HWY 1, Carmel, California, 93923.