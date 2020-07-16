1/1
Bessie Cadwallader
1932 - 2020
Bessie Cadwallader
June 13, 1932 - July 12, 2020
Redding
Mrs. Bessie Annette Cadwallader, age 88, passed away July 12, 2020 in Redding, California. She was born June 13, 1932 in Monterey, California to the late Anthony and Nancy Russo. Her husband Charles W. Cadwallader precedes her in death. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Josephine M. Cozby, and her brother, Horace A. Russo. Bessie leaves behind one son, Chuck R. Cadwallader; one daughter, Nancy M. Pfanenstiel; daughter-in-law, Monti R. Cadwallader; son-in-law, Eric C. Pfanenstiel; and three grandchildren, Joseph C. Hayes; Kevin C. Cadwallader; and Cecelia E. Cadwallader. Bessie also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Bessie had a generous heart and will be deeply missed and cherished by her family and friends.


View the online memorial for Bessie Cadwallader

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen & Dahl Funeral Home
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
