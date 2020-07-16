Bessie CadwalladerJune 13, 1932 - July 12, 2020ReddingMrs. Bessie Annette Cadwallader, age 88, passed away July 12, 2020 in Redding, California. She was born June 13, 1932 in Monterey, California to the late Anthony and Nancy Russo. Her husband Charles W. Cadwallader precedes her in death. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Josephine M. Cozby, and her brother, Horace A. Russo. Bessie leaves behind one son, Chuck R. Cadwallader; one daughter, Nancy M. Pfanenstiel; daughter-in-law, Monti R. Cadwallader; son-in-law, Eric C. Pfanenstiel; and three grandchildren, Joseph C. Hayes; Kevin C. Cadwallader; and Cecelia E. Cadwallader. Bessie also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Bessie had a generous heart and will be deeply missed and cherished by her family and friends.