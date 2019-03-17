Beth Anne Franks

June 3, 1961 - March 11, 2019

Carmel Valley

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Beth Franks. On March 11, Beth lost her long and difficult battle with cancer. She was born in Amarillo, Texas on June 3rd, 1961 and attended Magnolia High School in Anaheim California where she met her husband Wayne Franks. They attended Cal State Fullerton together, and in the summer of 1983 traveled to Carmel Valley, California to get married. After she received her degree in Physical Education, the pair moved to the Monterey Peninsula where Beth began her 33 year-long real estate career.

The highlight of her life was being the honorary sports agent of her son Andrew Franks and participating in the excitement and adventure of his football career. She also enjoyed entertaining for friends and family and volunteering her time in the local community with the boy scouts and athletic boosters. She was a lover of dogs—especially black labs—and enjoyed traveling to new and exciting places.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years Wayne Franks; her son Andrew Franks; her sister Amy Coon, whose accomplishments always inspired Beth; her brother-in-law Mark Coon; and her mother Theta Kenney. She was a compassionate woman who always looked for the good in people and usually found it. She will be sorely missed.

The memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday March 30th at the Community Church of the Monterey Peninsula, 4590 Carmel Valley Road in Carmel. We hope you can join us to celebrate and honor her life.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





View the online memorial for Beth Anne Franks Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary