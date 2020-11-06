Beth CanzoneApril 27, 1931 - Nov. 1, 2020MarinaBeth Arlene Canzone, 89, was beloved of God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born in Virginia Beach and lived out her remaining life in Marina for 53 years. Mrs. Canzone served for over 50 years as a Sunday School teacher, Good News Club, & VBS teacher. She devoted her life to her Savior in teaching children Jesus loved them and how they may know Him. She is survived by sons David McCurdy & adopted son Danny Torres,7 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and best friends Daisy Powell and Sandy Tebbs. She will be buried next to the love of her life Frank Canzone at San Joaquin Valley Natnl Cemetery. See Paul Mortuary for more info.