Beth Fischer
1916 - 2019
Seaside
Beth Fischer passed peacefully from mortality on Saturday July 20th in her home at 103 years of age surrounded by her children and loved ones. Beth grew up on the Jorgensen family farm in Lakeview, Utah, the baby of her family of three brothers and four sisters. After graduating high school, Beth moved to Salt Lake City and met and married Charles Fischer, and they had three children: Cheryl, Charles Lawrence (Larry), and Viki. In 1957, after many moves with the military, Beth and her children settled on the Monterey Peninsula.
Throughout her long life, Beth maintained strong faith as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she became a greatly-admired member of her community as an example of love of God, country, compassionate service and hard work. Beth's door was always open to anyone in need, including the neighborhood pets and birds who could count on her for a meal in her beloved backyard garden. Beth was a devoted mother, grandmother of sixteen, and great-grandmother of 29 and a newly minted great-great-grandmother. Known affectionately as "Muggy" and "Great Beth," she was the epitome of the Greatest Generation." She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, corner of Noche Buena and Plumas Ave., Seaside, CA.
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 26, 2019