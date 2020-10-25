Betty LucidoSeptember 9, 1922 - October 14, 2020MontereyBetty Lucido was born on September 9, 1922 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 14, 2020.She was born in San Vito Lo Capo, Sicily and came to America when she was 10 years old. She was the daughter of Marco and Francesca Lucido.She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers Ray and Rosario Lucido and her sister, Frances (Checkie) Russo.She is survived by her numerous nieces and nephews.Betty enjoyed being with her family and friends and traveling abroad.We would like to extend our special thanks to Dr. King for his personal and excellent care, the entire staff at Merrill Gardens Garden Center and to VNA Hospice.A private family committal was held at the San Carlos Cemetery.In lieu of flowers we request donations to VNA Hospice