Betty P. Day
July 15, 1932 - November 30, 2019
Carmel
Betty Pauline Day passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 15, 1932 in Shreveport, LA to William & Lucille Ray and was the oldest of three children. She attended Monterey Union High School graduating in 1950. Betty was married to Lloyd Day for nearly 33 years before he passed in 2016. They spent many happy hours together traveling the continental United States in their motor home, visiting all but 2 of the lower 48 states and they enjoyed bird watching from their living room window and always kept the birdfeeder well stocked.
Betty loved flowers and took great enjoyment and pride in her gardening at their home. She was an excellent quilter who created beautiful quilts for the people she loved and she made exquisite Christmas Stockings for her grandchildren that exemplified her needlepoint skills. While raising her sons, she was very active in all of their sports activities and enjoyed waterskiing with the Monterey Ski Club right here in the Monterey Bay and enjoyed the family time at Clear Lake in the summers. She was the best chocolate chip cookie maker in the family and those cookies didn't last long!
Betty loved to volunteer for Animal Friends Rescue Project in Pacific Grove and would always give special love to the cats and kittens. She was a member of the Monterey Peninsula Republican Women's Club along with a variety of other memberships over the years. She was a homemaker and a retired bookkeeper and she always dressed meticulously in fashion. She previously resided in Pacific Grove for over thirty years before marrying Lloyd in 1983.
She is survived by her sons, William Rodriguez (Laura) of Nashville, TN and Alex Rodriguez (Karen) of Pacific Grove, CA, stepdaughters Char Cunningham (Donald) of Arizona and Victoria Day of Napa, CA, four grandchildren, Alex, Stephen, Amy and Emily, two great grandchildren Lydia and Elijah and her sister Sally Davis of Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Day, parents William & Lucille Ray, sister Patsy O'Rear and former husband Alex Rodriguez.
We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Julie and the entire staff at The Cottages of Carmel who took such great care of Betty during her stay there and especially the love shown towards her.
A celebration of life will be held for Betty on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pacific Grove Community Center, 515 Junipero Avenue in Pacific Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Animal Friends Rescue Project, P.O. Box 51083, Pacific Grove, CA 93950 or to the , 21 Lower Ragsdale Dr., Ste. B, Monterey, CA 93940.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 12, 2020