Betty Romesburg May
April 20, 1923 ~ January 29, 2020
Monterey
Betty Romesburg May passed away at CHOMP on January 29, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death in 2011 by her beloved husband, Harry C. May, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret). Betty spent the last year of her life enjoying The Park Lane, following 24 happy years in Pacific Grove. Betty graduated from the Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Johnstown, PA and achieved her childhood dream of becoming a registered nurse. She served in the Army Nurse Corps in WWII as an operating room nurse in Panama and, after the war, continued her work at the Universities of Chicago and Michigan.
Betty and Harry lived many years on or near various military bases. While stationed in Japan, she savored the local culture and became proficient in traditional doll making and flower arranging. Subsequently the couple lived in Columbus, OH for 36 years before finally settling in Pacific Grove in 1995.
Betty will be deeply missed by son, Randy May, and daughter-in-law, Carol Greenstreet, both of Pacific Grove, and niece, Sondra Bisignani of Pittsburgh, PA.
Funeral services and interment will be in Somerset County, PA. In late February, there will be a Celebration of Life in Monterey with date and location to be determined. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Betty's guest book and leave messages for her family.
View the online memorial for Betty Romesburg May
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020