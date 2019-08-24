|
Beulah Jasmine
April 29, 1924 - August 17, 2019
Seaside
Beulah M. Jasmine, age 95, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
She was born in Maringouin, Louisiana and was the second to the youngest of six children.
Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Junior R. Jasmine, siblings Irma Scott, Mary Hicks, Leola Harris, Ruby Arbuckle and Jesse Mims, daughters Patsy and Peggy, and son Richard.
She is survived by her daughter Irma Johnson, her grandchildren, Yvonne Johnson, John Mordecai Jr., Joanne Sherrill, Benjamin Jasmine, Belinda Jasmine-Bertzfield, Brenaman Jasmine and Tracy Johnson, her great grandchildren Jazelle and Charmayne Johnson, Michelle & Quinton Drummer, Amarrie and Isaiah Mordecai, MeShaeylah Douglas and Isaac Barnett, Raven and Phoenix Bertzfield, and great-great grandchildren, James Smith, Josiah Johnson, Ariah Stewart, Miyah and Jailyn Washington, Jayce Thomas and Daniel Drummer.
Beulah will be remembered for her enduring love to Jehovah God and her family.
Sevices will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 523 Ramona Ave in Monterey, CA 93940.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 24, 2019