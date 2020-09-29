Beverly was an amazing person. I met her while working at ACS. She would come to our office in Fairfield to meet with her supervisor because it was the half way meeting point. I liked her instantly just from our brief encounters. Then our office building in Fairfield was destroyed by a fire. I had to work out of the Sacramento Office and my cube mate was Beverly until she retired. She was the only person I knew in that office prior to having to work there. Beverly was the kind of person from the moment you met her, she felt like a long lost friend. She did good wherever she went and to whomever she met. I feel blessed that our paths crossed and honored to call her a friend. She will be deeply missed. Deepest condolences to her family. Fly high with the angels. Until we meet again, dear friend...





Death takes the body.

God takes the soul.

Our minds hold the memories.

Our hearts keep the love.

Our faith lets us know we will meet again...

Kimberly

Friend