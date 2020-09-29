1/1
Beverly A. Saldivar
1945 - 2020
Beverly Anne Saldivar, 75, passed away on September 15, 2020, at her home in Elk Grove, CA surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Nickolas Saldivar. They shared 54 years of marriage.
Born & raised in Salinas, CA, she was the daughter of Ernest & Concha Sanchez. She attended & graduated from Salinas HS, Hartnell College, & CSU Sacramento. She retired from health education/advocacy roles at Kaiser Permanente & the American Cancer Society. After retirement, she remained an active volunteer to local, state and national health advocacy organizations.
She enjoyed knitting, cooking, volunteering, & spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a community leader that championed initiatives for the underserved communities; her involvement with the development, authorization, & reauthorization of the Breast Cancer stamp; and her counseling support to people battling cancer and other terminal diseases.
She is survived by her husband, Nickolas; her children Adele (Jesus) Garcia & Nickolas (Tennille) Saldivar III; her grandchildren Maya, Elias, Brittany, Astaria, Erika, Isabella, Kaia, & Joaquin; her siblings Connie Ortiz, Thomas Sanchez, & Frederick Holmes; and her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & countless friends.
The funeral service & internment will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 9 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/ns3.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
09:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
OCT
2
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 28, 2020
My prayers are with you and the Family.
May God watch over you. Your mother is your Guardian Angel
Karen Casillas
Friend
September 28, 2020
Beverly became a friend instantly. I loved her love of family they were always #1 in her heart. She was always looking for ways to do the best for those less fortunate in the world.
She was always there for me when I needed a mom or a guiding hand. I will miss her more than words can say. I will continue to talk to her and hope she hears me and provides all the best advise.
Thank you for sharing your wife, mom and grandma with us she was one in a million
Sonya Silva
Friend
September 28, 2020
Beverly always had a quick smile and twinkle in her eyes. She was a kind and loving person, but would also be quick to stand up for the underdog. She was as tough as she was kind. I remember that her family was paramount. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She was someone to be admired. Blessed Be Beverly.
Stacy Beintema
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Nina Bev was the most generous and kind hearted woman I have ever come to know. She welcomed you with open arms to sit at her table, enter her home, and stay if you needed to. But, don't let her "littleness" fool you. She called you out if she disagreed, was disappointed, and angry but she loved you just the same. She was a gifted singer, talented knitter and crocheter, and loved to dance, and at one time she played the accordian. She was a woman of strong Catholic faith and always forgave those who were untoward to her. She graced our family with her courage to bravely say "I'm ready for God's plan." I told her the problem was I disagreed with God's plan. Her giggle helped to stop the tears. Nina is sorely missed. She gave us all a piece of her heart that gift is forever tattooed in us.
Denise Fogel
Family
September 28, 2020
Beverly was an amazing person. I met her while working at ACS. She would come to our office in Fairfield to meet with her supervisor because it was the half way meeting point. I liked her instantly just from our brief encounters. Then our office building in Fairfield was destroyed by a fire. I had to work out of the Sacramento Office and my cube mate was Beverly until she retired. She was the only person I knew in that office prior to having to work there. Beverly was the kind of person from the moment you met her, she felt like a long lost friend. She did good wherever she went and to whomever she met. I feel blessed that our paths crossed and honored to call her a friend. She will be deeply missed. Deepest condolences to her family. Fly high with the angels. Until we meet again, dear friend...


Death takes the body.
God takes the soul.
Our minds hold the memories.
Our hearts keep the love.
Our faith lets us know we will meet again...
Kimberly
Friend
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
